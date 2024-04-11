Travis Kelce is honoring brother Jason Kelce on National Siblings Day — even if he doesn’t totally buy into the hype.

The NFL star, 34, shared a myriad of home videos via TikTok on Wednesday, April 10, that featured the duo throughout the years from babies to adults. Some of the clips showed the twosome as toddlers, practicing for Little League, dressing up as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, racing in a swimming pool and going on family vacations.

Other videos, meanwhile, highlighted their journey in the NFL together, from Jason and Travis facing off in the 2023 Super Bowl — where Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs ultimately defeated Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles — to Jason cheering from the stands and congratulating his little brother after the Chiefs took the Super Bowl win once again earlier this year.

“Had to wish my guy who loves made up holidays more than anyone a HAPPY NATIONAL SIBLINGS DAY!!” Travis captioned the post, adding a red heart and a heart hands emoji — a gesture often used by his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

After growing up in Cleveland Heights together, both Kelces played college football for the Cincinnati Bearcats. Jason was selected by the Eagles during the 2011 draft, while Travis joined the league as a tightened for the Chiefs in 2013. When Jason announced his retirement from professional football earlier this year, Travis was front row and center.

“We have a small family. No cousins, one aunt, one uncle. It was really my brother and I our whole lives. We did almost everything together — competed, fought, laughed, cried and learned from each other,” Jason shared during a March press conference. “We invented games, imagined ourselves as star players of that time. We’d envision making the winning plays day after day on Coleridge Road. We won countless Super Bowls in our minds before ever leaving the house. And when we weren’t playing, we were at the other one’s games, butt seated in a lawn chair or bench, Capri Sun that mom had packed, cheering during the game and waiting outside afterward to celebrate a victory together or offer encouragement after a defeat.”

He continued, “There is no chance I’d be here without the bond Travis and I share. It made me stronger, tougher, smarter, and it taught me the values of cooperation, loyalty, patience and understanding. It’s only too poetic I found my career being fulfilled in the City of Brotherly Love. I knew that relationship all too well.”

Later that month, Travis broke down in tears while reflecting on Jason’s 13-year career and facing the future of the NFL without him. “You’ve always been a step ahead of me in this game,” he explained during an episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “It’s always been like I’ve had this flotation device right there. And to have you out of it, it feels empty. It definitely feels like it’s complete. It was a success.”

The duo’s off-field bond has often been well-documented on “New Heights,” which Travis also uses to gush over being an uncle to Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce’s three daughters: Wyatt Elizabeth, 4, Elliotte Ray, 3, and Bennett Llewellyn, 14 months. Kylie, 31, noted Travis’ dedication to being there for his brother’s kids during a December 2023 interview with People.

“I tell everybody, he comes to our house to visit and the poor guy doesn’t sit on the couch because our daughters will be like, ‘No, no, you sit on the floor. We’re gonna do a puzzle. We’re gonna build blocks. We’re gonna do this, we’re gonna do that,’” she told the outlet. “Our oldest, she’s our boss. She’s our ring leader, and she just has demand after demand for him. And I’m like, ‘Trav, you know you can tell Wyatt no?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t think I can.’”

Jason, for his part, opened up about his brother during a 2023 NFL on NBC interview, praising the athlete for being a “special person.”

“His personality, the way he carries himself, he’s fun to be around, he’s smart … and he’s just a good-intentioned human being,” Jason told the outlet. “I wish, in a lot of ways, I was more similar to Trav.”