Travis Kelce is seemingly making a bid to join girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s band on her Eras Tour tour.

The Super Bowl champ celebrated a successful swing on the golf course on Thursday, March 28, by playing air guitar on his golf club and lip-synching to Swift’s hit song “Bad Blood” as it played in the background.

In the Instagram clip, his golf buddy, former pro basketball player Chandler Parsons, 34, admitted the song was meant to distract Kelce. However, it didn’t work as the sports star continued to ace the game.

“@killatrav cannot be rattled,” Parsons captioned the video.

The tanned footballer, who was dressed in white slacks and a white and gray striped polo shirt, recently returned from a romantic vacation with the Shake It Off singer in the Bahamas.

Last week, the couple, who stayed at the $15K-a-night Rosalita House estate, were seen looking inseparable as they passionately kissed in the ocean and sunbathed on the powder white sand.

In snaps published by TMZ, Swift wore a yellow bikini while holding onto her boyfriend’s hand as they walked along the shoreline. In a separate picture, the “Karma” singer held a drink and shared a smooch with Kelce.

Once back in California on Sunday, March 24, Swift and Kelce went on a lunch date in Malibu. Us confirmed that the pair were seen leaving Nobu hand-in-hand.

The pair, who started dating last year, have been spending time together while they are both on break. The singer is between shows on the international leg of her Eras Tour.

Kelce, meanwhile, recently celebrated a career win when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime at the Super Bowl last month.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a source shared with Us. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”