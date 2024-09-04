Travis Kelce isn’t spending his NFL money on what Kansas City Chiefs fans would expect.

“There’s a lot of random stuff, a lot,” Kelce, 34, said in a video uploaded via the Chiefs’ TikTok account on Tuesday, September 3. The tight end was asked the “most random thing” he’s purchased since becoming a professional football star.

Players such as Swayze Bozeman and Mecole Hardman answered with “juicer” and “Nintendo 64,” respectively, before Kelce returned and offered more details about his purchase. (A lot of the team members shared that they’ve become plant dads with their money.)

“I bought a human-sized hamster ball,” he admitted, shaking his head. “I don’t know why. It is fun, though.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce by the Numbers: How Much Are They Worth? It’s safe to say Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could afford to rent out (several) restaurants every day for the rest of their relationship. Swift and Kelce broke the internet in September 2023 when they confirmed their romance by the Grammy winner watching Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri. […]

With a reported NFL salary like Kelce’s, it’s safe to say he can buy whatever he wants. In 2013, the football star initially signed a four-year, $3.1 million contract with the Chiefs, including a $703,304 signing bonus. His contract was extended four years later with Kelce getting a five-year, $46.8 million deal with the team and a $10 million signing bonus.

In 2023, his salary reached new heights (no pun intended), hitting $11.25 million. He’s since signed a two-year, $34.25 million contract extension, meaning he’ll be on the Chiefs through the 2027 season.

It’s important to remember that this is solely his football salary. With endorsements, advertisements and business ventures, Kelce is raking in the cash.

What is the football player doing with all his dough? Well, he bought a racehorse late last month.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

On August 27, Barry Irwin (the CEO and founder of Team Valor International) announced that Kelce had purchased a “significant share” of their 3-year-old racehorse, named Swift Delivery. The football star also went in on the horse with the Zoldan family, who own the Phantom Fireworks brand.

While the horse was named way before Kelce got involved in its life, fans were quick to notice the nod to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The NFL player has not confirmed that the horse’s name had anything to do with his purchase. However, he did share his appreciation for horse racing earlier this year after attending the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

“I’m a Derby guy now, man. It was so much fun,” he told brother Jason Kelce during a May episode of their “New Heights” podcast, gushing about networking with the Zoldan family. “They have been ingrained in the Derby for 30 years. The Zoldans are rightfully treated like royalty there. They made it easy and fun to come out there and enjoy the Derby.”