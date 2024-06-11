Travis Kelce has grand plans if he was President of the United States for a day — and his answer doesn’t surprise Us.

“I would take Air Force One to Hawaii,” Kelce, 34, said in a TikTok shared via the Kansas City Chiefs’ official account on Monday, June 10, from the team’s recent White House visit.

When his teammate Joshua Williams asked who Kelce would bring with him on the very important trip, the tight end didn’t name any names, instead saying that his entire “squad” was invited. Fans could imagine that his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and family — including brother Jason Kelce, sister-in-law Kylie Kelce and parents Donna and Ed Kelce — might also make the cut.

“Hopefully we can all fit,” Kelce joked, hinting that the official plane of the Commander in Chief should be able to hold all of his inner circle. “I think we could all fit on there.”

Related: Who Is Travis Kelce Friends With? Get to Know the NFL Star's Inner Circle Travis Kelce has been rubbing elbows with A-listers while dating Taylor Swift, but his inner circle of childhood friends keeps him grounded. Kelce got his NFL start in 2013 after being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs, and his longtime pals have been some of his biggest supporters along the way. Throughout the 2023-2024 season, […]

Travis’ teammate George Karlaftis also shared similar plans but revealed that instead of traveling somewhere on Air Force One, he would want to bring his loved ones to him.

“My family’s over in Greece, man, you know, half my family,” Karlaftis, 23, said in the clip. “So I’d fly them over and just enjoy the White House. Maybe run around, they have a golf course out there.”

The Kansas City Chiefs visited President Joe Biden at the White House on May 31 to celebrate their Super Bowl LVIII win. After Biden, 81, addressed the crowd, he turned the podium over to Travis, poking fun at the football player for his antics last year. (During the Chiefs’ 2023 appearance, Travis jokingly walked up to the podium before quarterback Patrick Mahomes ushered him away.)

“I’d have Travis come up here, but God only knows what he’d say,” Biden teased last month. “Travis, come here, it’s all yours, pal.”

Travis walked up to Biden and shook his hand before making his speech to the audience.

“My fellow Americans, it’s nice to see all [of] you again,” Travis said. “I won’t lie, President Biden, they told me if I came up here I’d get tased, so I’m going back to my spot.”

Related: Recapping the Chiefs' Highs and Lows Since Winning the Super Bowl The Kansas City Chiefs have stayed busy since winning the 2024 Super Bowl — and they’re already getting back to work. Just three months after securing their second consecutive NFL championship, several team members, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, returned to the Chiefs facility for organized team activities (OTAs) before the 2024/2025 NFL season. “The work […]

Jason, 36, was impressed with his little brother’s special moment, but Travis confessed that he wasn’t joking about what the Secret Service told him before the event.

“When I walked in, I had about four or five Secret Service members come up to me and tell me, ‘You know if you go up to that podium, we’re authorized to tase you,'” Travis reflected on a recent episode of his and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast. “That’s all that was going through my head. I had no idea President Biden was going to ask me to come up and let me have my moment. And he walks right up, and the first thing he said was [to] give me the floor. And I felt [a] taser aimed at me when I was up there the whole time.”

Jason insisted, however, that since Biden invited him, Travis did not need to worry about getting “tased.”