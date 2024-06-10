Travis Kelce is keeping busy by washing cars while girlfriend Taylor Swift is on tour overseas.

“Get your ride looking right for the summer at @Club Car Wash!☀️They trained me well!” the three-time Super Bowl champion, 34, captioned a video of himself posted via TikTok on Monday, June 10.

In the video, which had the phrase “summer job SZN” written over it, Kelce could be seen giving the camera a peace sign while dressed in khaki slacks and a blue polo shirt. The clip then cuts to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end hosing down cars and dancing while doing so, with Ateez‘s track “Work” playing over the video.

Fans were quick to applaud Kelce for his summertime gig — and didn’t hold back when it came to the cheeky commentary about what they would do if they saw him at their local car wash.

“If I went to get a car wash and Travis Kelce was there… my car would be spotless from how many times I’d be going through,” wrote one TikTok user, while another added, “The guys at my car wash don’t even make eye contact, let alone give a show!!!”

While some social media users were surprised to see Kelce working at a car wash, the “New Heights” podcaster has been a co-owner of the Colombia, Missouri, location since 2021.

“I decided to join the Club because of their missions and their values,” Kelce said in a video posted via TikTok in December last year. “Not only do we strive to always create a premium product for the customers, but some of the biggest success we’ve had is supporting and fundraising in the local communities that we join, and that’s a huge aspect and it really reeled me in.”

When Kelce partnered with the car wash chain — which now has 160 locations in the United States — CEO of Club Car Wash Rollie Bartels expressed his excitement to work with both Kelce and his foundation, Eighty-Seven & Running, which helps underserved youths in communities across the U.S.

“We truly believe in their mission and look forward to the impact we can make together,” Bartels said at the time.

While Kelce is working up a sweat at his car wash ahead of the Chiefs’ 2024-2025 season — which starts with a September 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens at their home field, Arrowhead Stadium — Swift, 34, has been busy performing on her Eras Tour.

The 14-time Grammy Award winner kicked off the European leg of the tour in Paris on May 9 after a two-month hiatus, with Kelce joining her for multiple dates.

“He wants to support her as much as he can while he can, so he’s going to [go] back and forth from the U.S. to Europe while he has the time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May, adding that the couple had a “wonderful time in Europe.”