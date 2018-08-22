Gushing over his girlfriend! Travis Scott served up some love in Kylie Jenner’s Instagram comments on a glamorous photo she posted after the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 20, turned heads after sharing a stylish snapshot of herself sporting a white off-the-shoulder dress and knee-high boots on Tuesday, August 21. “Meal not a snack,” Scott, 26, wrote. Jenner responded to her beau with kissing face and heart emojis.

One day earlier, the A-list couple attended the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in NYC. The duo were spotted packing on the PDA in the audience following Scott’s performance.

Jenner previously raved about her relationship with the “Stargazing” rapper, with whom she shares 6-month-old daughter Stormi, while covering Vogue Australia’s September issue.

“We both experienced [parenthood] for the first time, so I love learning together and just watching him with [Stormi],” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said. “He’s so good with her and she’s really obsessed with him.”

Scott sent love back to Jenner earlier this month by gifting her a vintage Rolls-Royce for her 21st birthday. “Mommy’s new gift,” the “goosebumps” rapper said in a Snapchat video at the time of Jenner and Stormi admiring the sweet ride. “I love you, Mommy, Stormi!”

The duo, who started dating in April 2017, recently shared details about their relationship during a joint interview for GQ’s August issue. “I know [Travis] doesn’t like the attention. that’s why we just go the extra mile to keep our relationship super private,” Jenner explained. “If he has events or something, I won’t come because I want him to do his own thing. I want him to be him. I don’t wait it to be Kylie and Trav. If people don’t see us together, that’s OK with me, because we just do our own thing.”

