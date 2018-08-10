Riding in style. Travis Scott went all out for girlfriend Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday, gifting her with a vintage Rolls-Royce.

“Mommy’s new gift,” Scott said in a Snapchat video on Friday, August 10, as he showed his followers the lavish ride. “I love you, Mommy, Stormi!”

Jenner is pictured holding the couple’s 6-month-old daughter in the clip, which also put the white impressive car on full display.

The rapper, 26, captioned the video: “Love u baby happy bday.”

He wrote a separate message for the Kylie Cosmetics founder on her milestone birthday, which he shared on Instagram Friday. “Happy bday wifey I love u mommy u my heart ribs toes and all,” he captioned a gallery of photos of himself and Jenner cuddling, flipping off a camera and posing at the Met Gala in May. “May god continue to bless u and ur spirit. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness.”

Jenner also showed off her new wheels on Snapchat Friday, referring to the vehicle as a “dream.”

She didn’t solely receive, however: the Life of Kylie star announced on Twitter that same day that she would be donating a portion of proceeds from Friday’s Kylie Cosmetics sales to @HabitatLA to help provide housing for families in need. “Everyone deserves a home,” she tweeted.

It’s not the first time the beauty mogul has received a car for a birthday: Her ex-boyfriend Tyga previously gifted her with a Ferrari when she turned 18 and a Mercedes-Benz on her 19th birthday. In turn, she gave him a Bentley after the 28-year-old rapper’s Ferrari was reportedly repossessed in 2016.

Earlier in the day, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted an adorable Snapchat video of Scott bouncing baby Stormi as they listened to his new album, Astroworld.

The celebration was considerably more low-key than the star-studded one Jenner enjoyed at Delilah restaurant on Thursday, August 9. The reality star was joined by her family — including Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner — and several celebrity friends at the shindig. Scott performed a few songs, and according to a source, the pair “cuddled all night behind the DJ booth.”

