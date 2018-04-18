Travis Scott won’t have his name dragged through the mud. The 25-year-old rapper has fired back at “wannabe promoters” with a countersuit after being sued for cancelling a February 3 Super Bowl LII concert in Minneapolis.

In a Tuesday, April 17, counterclaim obtained by Us Weekly, Scott claims that Minnesota-based promoters Alex Martini, Jefferson Agar and Patrick Johnston failed to set up travel arrangements for his return to Los Angeles following the performance.

Scott’s attorney, Howard King, state that the men — who run events company PJAM LLC — breached their contact and owe the entertainer a balance of his fee.

King called Martini, Agar, Johnston and Johnston “three wannabe promoters” in a statement to Us Weekly.

“In an obvious effort to shake Travis down and avoid the consequences of their breaches, they filed a spurious lawsuit while spreading falsehoods in the press,” said King in the statement. “Rather than suing, these so-called promoters hold have apologized and taken responsibility for their inability to provide the agreed-upon transportation.”

King added that Scott “apologizes to any fans who were duped by these promoters into showing up at the cancelled show even after the promoters failed to take the steps to get Travis there.”

As previously reported in March, PJAM claims it paid Scott a $150,000 advance of his $200,00 performance fee for a show at Myth Live Nightclub in Maplewood, Minnesota, one day ahead of the February 4 Super Bowl. In addition, his agent reportedly received a $10,000 booking fee and had arranged for a private jet to fly Scott to the venue.

TMZ reported in March that the “Goosebumps” rapper bailed because his and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi was born on February 1, two days before the scheduled show.

