Travis Scott backed out of a scheduled nightclub performance after his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, gave birth to their daughter, Stormi, in February, and now he is being sued over the cancellation.

According to documents obtained by The Blast on Wednesday, March 28, the entertainment events company PJAM claims it paid the 25-year-old rapper a $150,000 advance of his $200,000 performance fee for a show at Myth Live in Minneapolis on February 3. In addition, his agent reportedly received a $10,000 booking fee and had arranged for a private jet to fly Scott to the club.

my angel baby is 1 month old today A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 1, 2018 at 2:50pm PST

The company claims Scott “refused to show up” on the day of the event, despite a contractual obligation, and has not paid back the $150,000, according to The Blast. The complaint also alleges that PJAM “paid to advertise the event, lease a large entertainment venue and to hire a staff of waiters, bartenders and other assistants for the night,” adding that the company has since suffered “repetitional harm.”

At the time, there were reports that the MC was unable to travel to Minnesota due to inclement weather. But Jenner, 20, later revealed that she gave birth on February 1, two days before the scheduled show.

The couple began dating in April 2017, just a few weeks after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star (who chose to keep her pregnancy private) split from longtime beau Tyga.

Since then, Scott has been very supportive of Jenner’s new role. A source says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly, “Travis reassures her there’s no need to hide her body.”

