Internet sensation Trisha Paytas said she’s been manifesting encounters with celebrities for years. Her latest interaction? A direct message from The Weeknd.

The YouTuber, 35, shared that she received a message from the 33-year-old singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, after mentioning him on Zach Sang’s podcast, “The Zach Sang Show.”

“Literally yesterday, The Weeknd ‘liked’ the Zach Sang clip on Instagram publicly and sent me a DM saying, ‘Thanks for the support, me and my team appreciate it,’” Paytas said in an interview with Paper magazine published on Friday, December 22. “I was like, ‘Me and my team? Does that mean it’s Abel DMing me?’ That is wild to me. I still can’t get over it.”

She continued, “I screenshotted it, I did everything, like that is crazy. And he ‘liked’ it publicly! Everyone was like, ‘The Weeknd ‘liked’ your clip! I really do think that’s manifesting it because it’s speaking it out loud. And when you think about stuff constantly, it’s manifesting.”

On an episode of “The Zach Sang Show” posted earlier this month, Paytas shared that she had recently become a fan of The Weeknd after discovering him through his HBO’s series The Idol.

“I didn’t even know who he was,” she admitted. “[My husband] Moses was like, ‘Oh, he’s a rapper or a singer … I had no idea. Now I’m a fan.”

“The first time my husband played him in the car, it was after The Idol, but I didn’t know. I was like, ‘Is this Michael Jackson?’” Paytas said in her interview with Paper. “For me, I only ever knew The Weeknd from The Idol, so I thought he was a rapper or something. So when I heard his songs, I was like, ‘That sounds like Michael Jackson.’”

The star also talked with Paper about other instances of manifestation. “It’s bizarre, especially with celebrities,” she said. “If I talk about them, I somehow get connected to them. When I first moved to LA, I moved here for Quentin Tarantino and within three months I met Quentin Tarantino.”

Paytas married her husband, Moses Hacmon, in 2021 and the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malibu Barbie, in September 2022. Last month, they announced they were expecting baby No. 2.

“Thankful🍂,” the YouTuber wrote via Instagram alongside photos from her pregnancy announcement photoshoot. “Baby #2 coming May 2024.” Many of Paytas’ friends, including Tana Mongeau and Julia Fox, congratulated her on the news.

“OMGGGG!!!! Yessss GO TRISH!!!!! ❤️,” Fox, 33, commented on the post.

Paytas responded to the outpouring of love and support on X (formerly Twitter). “I’m always shocked (and humbled) by how many people care ❤️ we are over the moon,” she wrote. “Happy it’s finally out there 🤰🏼.”