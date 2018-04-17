Feeling the heat! Tristan Thompson has yet to post on social media following reports that he cheated on Khloé Kardashian just days before they welcomed their first child together — but he did make sure to delete one specific photo.

The 27-year-old NBA player quietly removed the most recent post from his page on Tuesday, April 16, just two days after fans flooded the pic with more than 270,000 spiteful comments in the wake of his infidelity.

As previously reported, the comments on the post, which showed him posing in sunglasses, started with the words, “I hope.” While some were funny, others were brutal. Some of the ill wishes included: “I hope Kris Jenner has a plan for you,” “I hope you stub your pinky toe!!” and “I hope you get stuck in an elevator with Solange.”

The comments came in support of the 33-year-old reality star after the Daily Mail published pictures of the Cleveland Cavaliers player appearing to kiss a woman identified on Twitter as Lani Blair in NYC on April 7.

Following the pics, additional images of Thompson being unfaithful surfaced, including pics of him walking into a NYC hotel with Blair, and a video from a hookah bar in Washington, D.C. obtained by TMZ that showed him kissing and touching two women in October 2017. The following day, Us Weekly confirmed that he had been cheating on the Strong Looks Better Naked author since at least November with a fifth lady named Tania Joyce Benitah.

Us Weekly confirmed that despite the heartbreaking revelations, Thompson was in the delivery room when Kardashian gave birth to their baby girl, True, on Thursday, April 12 in Cleveland, Ohio.

