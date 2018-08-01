Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green took their rivalry from the court to the club. The Cleveland Cavaliers center, 27, and the Golden State Warriors power forward, 28, were involved in a physical altercation at an ESPYs afterparty at the Los Angeles hot spot Delilah, a source tells Us Weekly.

The drama started over the athletes’ May 31 scuffle at Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, from which Thompson was ejected for shoving a ball in Green’s face. When they came face-to-face at Delilah on July 18, “Draymond tried to apologize to Tristan, and Tristan was disrespectful back,” the source tells Us.

“They both threw punches, but no real contact was made,” the source says. “LeBron [James] had to break it up. They got kicked out after and they all left.”

The Big Lead editor in chief Jason McIntyre also shared a play-by-play of the encounter. “Draymond went up to apologize to Tristan for what happened. … TT said ‘nah man’ and Draymond tried again, ‘come on, I didn’t mean it’ and then WHAP, Tristan leveled him with a punch. Draymond didn’t go down,” the sports reporter tweeted on Tuesday, July 31. “Draymond Green was not the aggressor, he was trying to make peace. Tristan felt embarrassed by the end of the Finals diss moment and just unloaded.”

Draymond went up to apologize to Tristan for what happened after G4 of the finals. TT said ‘nah man’ and Draymond tried again, ‘come on, I didn’t mean it’ and then WHAP, Tristan leveled him with a punch. Draymond didn’t go down. — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) July 31, 2018

Draymond Green was not the aggressor, he was trying to make peace. Tristan felt embarrassed by the end of the Finals diss moment and just unloaded. Couple players i spoke here in LA/on social media went with, "about time" — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) July 31, 2018

While neither Thompson or Green have publicly commented on the news, the Cavs star previously addressed their NBA Finals tussle. “Maybe he was trying to increase his points per game. I don’t know,” he told reporters in the locker room after the match. “That was some bulls–t, but I just needed to contest.”

Bossip was first to report the news.

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Thompson, Green and James for comment.

Go back into the Us Weekly archives and revisit some of the best bombshell stories, riveting feuds and couplings with our new podcast “#TBT!”





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!