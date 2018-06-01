Sorry, he’s not sorry. Tristan Thompson’s fate for Game 2 of the NBA finals has yet to be determined, but Khloé Kardashian’s basketball beau knows one thing for sure — he does not regret acting out after Golden State Warriors star Shaun Livingston shot the ball with 2.6 seconds left in overtime of the game.

“Maybe he was trying to increase his points per game. I don’t know,” the 27-year-old told reporters in the locker room on Thursday, May 31, after the game in a video shared by Sports Illustrated. “That was some bullshit, but I just needed to contest.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers were down by eight when Livingston took his shot, which resulted in a flagrant two foul on Thompson after he put his elbow in Livingston’s face. Per NBA rules, Thompson was ejected from the game, but before he left the court, he shoved the ball in Draymond Green’s face.

The two men appeared to exchange insults, and a bigger fight ensued. Fans on social media were quick to joke that Green made a comment to Thompson about Kardashian, whom Us Weekly confirmed he cheated on with multiple women during her pregnancy. (The 33-year-old reality star gave birth to their daughter, True, on April 12, two days after the initial cheating allegations surfaced.)

Thompson still faces a possible suspension from Game 2 of the NBA Finals, which is set for Sunday, June 3, for the fight after his ejection. An NBA source told ESPN on Friday, June 1, that the league is “still reviewing” the situation.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly earlier this month that Thompson and Kardashian are “fully back together” after the cheating drama. However, another source told Us on Wednesday, May 30, that the NBA pro was “emotionally and physically exhausted” from a combination of the cheating allegations and the NBA playoffs.

Kardashian, for her part, is doing “great,” according to Kris Jenner. The momager told Us Weekly on Thursday that her daughter will be back home in Los Angeles “soon.”

