Tristan Thompson Sends Khloe Kardashian Sweet Gift After Dog’s Death

He’s a keeper! Tristan Thompson sent Khloé Kardashian the sweetest gift on Wednesday, January 31, following her dog’s death.

The pregnant Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, shared a photo of the present — white and purple roses in the shape of a giant paw print — via Instagram.

“Thank you baby for being so thoughtful!” she wrote. “This gorgeous arrangement brightened up my day! You are the sweetest my love!”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author revealed on Tuesday that her black Labrador had died. “Last night my sweet Gabbana passed away. She was more than a pet. She was my first child, my companion and my friend. She was incredible! She made sure I was never lonely even during lonely times,” she captioned a pic cuddling the pup. “The house will never be the same. I never thought I would be this devastated over loosing a dog but 14 years, is a long time together. She filled a significant role in my life and I’m forever grateful. I love you Goober!! I’ll remember you always!”

She later tweeted to fans: “Thank you for being so loving and kind in regards to Gabbana! It’s been such a sad night and an even sadder day. Thank you for the love.”

Kardashian has been bonding with her fans on social media about her pregnancy as of late. Us Weekly broke the news in September that she and Thompson, 26, are expecting their first child together — a baby boy. Recently, she revealed that she’s “looking forward” to nesting.

