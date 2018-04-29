Tristan Thompson is getting attention for something other than his personal life. The basketball player scored 15 points in Game 7 of the playoffs helping his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, beat the Indiana Pacers, 105-101, and advancing them to next round.

The NBA star had 10 rebounds and was 5-6 from the field, took no three-pointers, and had one assist during the game on Sunday, April 29, leading to him being a trending topic on Twitter. The team will now face the Raptors on Tuesday, May 1, in his hometown of Toronto.

Thompson’s comeback comes on the heels of the news that he’d been unfaithful to his then-pregnant girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian, with multiple women. As previously reported, various outlets published photos and videos of Thompson getting close to other women while he was dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

The Daily Mail shared photos of him kissing Instagram model Lani Blair at an NYC club on April 7, and they were then spotted going into a hotel together in a video shared by The Shade Room. TMZ later posted a video from October 2017, which showed him kissing a woman and flirting with another at a lounge. The damning evidence surfaced just two days before Kardashian, 33, gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter True Thompson, on April 12.

While many took to Twitter to praise the athlete for his skills on Sunday, others used the opportunity to poke fun at Thompson, causing him to trend on Twitter with more than 82,000 tweets. Those messages included a slew of jokes at his and the Revenge Body host’s expense.

Scroll down to see some of the funniest reactions.

Tristan Thompson playing like he’s Kardashian-less again — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) April 29, 2018

Old Tristan Thompson? Is that you? pic.twitter.com/KEiqC1brgG — Cory O'Connor (@CoryO24) April 29, 2018

Tristan Thompson out here playing for a new wife and family — Juan Los (@Losdamos83) April 29, 2018

Tristan Thompson thriving like he thinks he's in the club unobserved. — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) April 29, 2018

Don’t know what that stripper told Tristan Thompson but she needs to be on the staff — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) April 29, 2018

Tristan Thompson blocked that shot like Khloe’s texts when he was cheating on her. — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) April 29, 2018

If only Tristan Thompson put this much effort into covering his tracks like he is today in Game 7. — Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) April 29, 2018

Tristan Thompson’s side chick MUST be sitting courtside right now — Mike Korzemba (@mikekorz) April 29, 2018

Dude said Tristan Thompson was snatching rebounds like he snatched IG models 😂😂😂😂 — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) April 29, 2018

Tristan Thompson explanation: 1) Him & Khloe are done so the Kardashian curse has been lifted 2) One of his side pieces is sitting courtside so he’s showing out — IGZ (@igzrap) April 29, 2018

all it took was Tristan Thompson realizing he'd go back home to all his side chicks in Canada if they make it to the 2nd round vs the Raptors smh — LakeShowYo™ (@LakeShowYo) April 29, 2018

