Troy Aikman raised eyebrows when he referred to Taylor Swift as “Mrs.” during Travis Kelce’s recent Kansas City Chiefs game — and he’s continuing to stir the pot.

“Someone actually reached out to me today and said that they might actually be engaged,” Aikman, 57, said on the Wednesday, October 9, episode of the “Pardon My Take” podcast. “So I might’ve broken the story.”

While reflecting on the moment where he referred to Swift, 34, as married, Aikman quipped, “Was that a big deal?”

Days before, Aikman made headlines when he gave Swift a nickname during the Monday, October 7, Monday Night football game as the Chiefs took on the New Orleans Saints.

After Kelce, 35, made a big play in the second quarter, the camera panned to Swift, who attended the game at Arrowhead Stadium.

“The Mrs. likes it,” Aikman said, while his broadcast partner Joe Buck added, “You know they’re not married, right?” Aikman replied, “I’m sure I’m in trouble for saying that.”

While Aikman’s claims may be unfounded, the twosome are still going strong while maintaining their own careers. (TMZ reported on Wednesday that Aikman’s comments were “not true”.)

Kelce’s FX series, Grotesquerie, premiered last month and his game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? airs October 16. Swift, for her part, is set to kick off the last leg of her Eras Tour in Miami on October 18.

While balancing their busy schedules, Swift and Kelce have found time for one another. The pair, who began dating during summer 2023, have also been having “serious conversations” about what’s next, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September.

“Taylor has expressed how excited she is to settle down after her tour concludes,” the insider said. “They’re on the same page.”

A separate source told Us that their pals are hoping for wedding bells in the future, noting that Kelce “has dropped hints to those close to him.”

“They both see marriage as something they want sooner rather than later, and they both want kids. Taylor has always [been excited by] the idea of marriage and starting a family,” the insider said. “She just hadn’t found The One until now.”

When Swift’s Eras Tour wraps up at the end of this year, the pop star will focus on her future with Kelce. “That’s the plan for 2025,” the first source told Us. “Taylor’s really eager to start the next chapter with Travis.”