At least 16 women have accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct. Three of them shared their stories on NBC News’ Megyn Kelly Today on Monday, December 11.

First up was Samantha Holvey, who competed in the Miss USA pageant in 2006. She claims Trump would walk into dressing rooms and inspect each contestant.

“It was heartbreaking last year. We’re private citizens and for us to put ourselves out there to try and show America who this man is and how he views women, and for them to say ‘eh, we don’t care,’ it hurt,” said Holvey. But now with the #Metoo movement, which has created a public conversation about sexual harassment, Holvey is feeling more hopeful: “It’s just like alright, let’s try round two. The environment’s different. Let’s try again.”

Holvey was joined by Jessica Leeds, who alleges that Trump tried to put his hand up her skirt during a flight to New York in the 1970s, and Rachel Crooks, a Trump Tower receptionist. Crooks claims the the now-71-year-old politician kissed her on the mouth in 2005.

“He shook my hand and gave me the normal double-cheek kiss, but then he held onto my had and he kept kissing me,” Crooks told Kelly. “He kept . . . kissing me again and again . . . And then he kissed me on the lips. I was shocked. Devastated.” Later, Trump asked Crooks for her phone number, and she gave it to him out of fear. “I was so uncomfortable and a little threatened, like I didn’t have a choice in agreeing to do that,” she explained. “You feel like you have to say yes to these guys. You don’t want to be the nasty girl, the mean girl, who doesn’t comply and puts up a fight. I wish I had been stronger . . .Things would have been a lot different now.”

Leeds told Kelly that several years after the airplane incident, she saw Trump at an event and he referred to her as a “c–t.”

On Sunday, Nikki R. Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, stated that anyone who has accused President Trump of sexual misconduct should be heard.

“Women who accuse anyone should be heard,” he said on Face the Nation. “They should be heard, and they should be dealt with. And I think we heard from them prior to the election. And I think any woman who has felt violated or felt mistreated in any way, they have every right to speak up.”

The White House sent a statement to Megyn Kelly Today on Monday morning, which was read live on air: “These false claims, totally disputed in most cases by eyewitness accounts, were addressed at length during last year’s campaign, and the American people voiced their judgement by delivering a decisive victory. The timing and absurdity of these false claims speaks volumes and the publicity tour that has begun only further confirms the political motives behind them.”

