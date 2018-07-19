What’s going on? After Melania Trump greeted Vladimir Putin, social media users seem convinced that she had a “terrified” expression on her face.

Eagle-eyed fans took to Twitter on Wednesday, July 18, to analyze the first lady’s reaction to meeting the Russian president in Helsinki on Monday, July 16, following his headline-making summit with President Donald Trump.

“Watch Melania’s face, she’s terrified. I’m starting to feel for her #Putin,” one user wrote on Wednesday alongside a clip of the former model, 48, looking nervous before trying to smile. Added another: “Watch Melania’s face and body language after shaking Putin’s hand. She is scared to death of him.”

Other users noted that the Slovenia native’s introduction to Putin, 65, was “haunting” and it looked as though she “just stared into the eyes of evil.”

Although Melania has yet to respond to the claims, this is not the first time fans have noticed her uncomfortable demeanor during outings. Last October, Twitter users believed that she was using a body double while attending a press conference due to her rigid stance alongside the commander in chief, 72. Fans have also speculated that she’s swatted the president’s hand away many times while he attempted to hold hers in public.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in March that although Melania is “independent,” she “is very, very unhappy with her life. If she could, she would get away from Donald and just be with [their 12-year-old] son [Barron.]”

