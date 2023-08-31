Angus T. Jones was seen on a rare outing in Los Angeles nearly a decade after he stepped away from the spotlight.

Jones, 29, was photographed wearing a gray hoodie, matching beanie and black shorts while out and about on Tuesday, August 29. As he walked around, Jones pulled out his cellphone — which happened to be an old-school flip phone. In another shot, Jones removed his hat and showed off a freshly shaved head that accentuated his scruffy beard and mustache.

Jones is best known for his work as Jake Harper on Two and a Half Men, in which he starred alongside Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen. Following his time on the sitcom, Jones largely removed himself from the public eye.

Before Tuesday’s outing, Jones was seen in October 2020. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail at the time showed Jones outside of his Los Angeles home as firefighters responded to an emergency nearby. He was nearly unrecognizable with his shaggy beard and long hair.

Jones’ struggle with the spotlight began while filming the hit CBS series. In November 2012, Jones made headlines for a controversial video he filmed for the Forerunner Christian Church. In the YouTube video, the actor revealed he converted to Christianity and urged fans to stop watching the sitcom that made him a household name.

“I’m on Two And A Half Men, and I don’t want to be on it. Please stop watching it and filling your head with filth … If I am doing any harm, I don’t want to be here,” he stated at the time. “I don’t want to be contributing to [Satan’s] plan. You cannot be a true God-fearing person and be on a television show like that. I know I can’t. I’m not OK with what I’m learning, what the Bible says and being on that television show.”

After the clip went viral, Jones released a statement apologizing for his harsh words. “While I cannot address everything that has been said or right every misstatement or misunderstanding, there is one thing I want to make clear,” he said to TMZ at the time. “Without qualification, I am grateful to and have the highest regard and respect for all of the wonderful people on Two and Half Men with whom I have worked over the past ten years and who have become an extension of my family.”

The following year, Jones left Two and a Half Men during season 10. The show continued for an additional two seasons but ended for good in 2015. Jones reprised his role in the series finale.