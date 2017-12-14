Moving on! Tyga hinted that he’s once again looking for love eight months after splitting from on-again, off-again girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

“I need a gf,” the 28-year-old rapper captioned a Snapchat picture of himself admiring a diamond-studded pair of high heels on Wednesday, December 13.

As previously reported, the “Rack City” singer moved out of the 20-year-old reality star’s Hidden Hills pad in April 2017. The duo, who started seeing each other in 2014, first split in May 2016 and then reunited one month later.

Jenner has since moved on with Travis Scott and is pregnant with the couple’s first child together, a baby girl.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator has subtly teased her pregnancy on social media. In November, the social media star posted several Snapchat photos of all-pink everything — nails, chairs, a Christmas tree and more, which fans interpreted to be a hint at the baby’s gender. Jenner wrote on her app later that month that she is thankful for her four dogs, which she called her “little babies.”

In October, the Lip Kit maven posted a makeup-free selfie on Snapchat alongside the caption, “Nothing’s gonna hurt you baby.”

Jenner’s daughter-to-be will have playmates. Sister Kim Kardashian and brother-in-law Kanye West are expecting their third child together via surrogate “just after Christmas,” as a source exclusively told Us. Khloe Kardashian is also pregnant and expecting her first child, a son, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

