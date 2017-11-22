Kylie Jenner is thankful for being a mom … to her four dogs. The pregnant Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her app to share what she’s thankful this Thanksgiving.

“I have SO many things to be grateful for this year! I know I’m one lucky girl,” Jenner wrote. “With Thanksgiving coming up this week, I’m reflecting on it all and anticipating everything next year will bring.”

The Lip Kit creator said she was thankful for four things — her family, her friends, Kylie Cosmetics and her dogs.

“I know I’m one lucky girl,” she said about her family. “Where would I be without my mom, dad, sisters and brother? I love you guys unconditionally.”

“Last, but definitely not least … my little babies!” Kylie wrote about her four dogs. “They may drive me crazy sometimes, but Normie, Bambi, Harlie, and Rosie … I love you!!!”

Us Weekly confirmed in September that the 20-year-old is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, and multiple sources confirmed to Us last month that the makeup maven is having a girl.

While she has yet to officially confirm the pregnancy news herself, the reality star and her mom, Kris Jenner, have dropped hints about the baby on social media, including Jenner teasing an all-pink photoshoot and the momager posting a photo with nine pairs of pajamas for “all” her grandkids, which would include Kim Kardashian‘s third baby, who is due via surrogate around Christmastime, and Khloe Kardashian‘s first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

While Kim announced that she was expecting a baby via surrogate with husband Kanye West, Khloe has yet to announce her pregnancy since Us broke the news in September that she was expecting. A source tells Us that the Good American designer is set to go public with her baby news very soon.

