Seeing pink? Kylie Jenner sparked rumors of a gender reveal photo shoot to announce her pregnancy when she posted to Instagram on Wednesday, November 1.

“💞 shoot day,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star captioned the picture of her hand with pink nails and multiple pink butterfly rings.

💞 shoot day A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

Jenner did not say what the shoot was for, but fans immediately began speculating that it was for a gender reveal in the comments. “You’re having a girl!!!! 😍😍😍” one commenter wrote.

“Shooting plus pink everything?? Yeah, she’s preparing for the baby reveal,” another fan commented.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the Lip Kit creator, 20, is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott and expecting a girl.

The reality personality, who is due in February, is already decorating a nursery and buying the necessities with mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, a source told Us.

“She’s been resting a lot and keeping things low-key,” an insider told Us. “Kylie has been exhausted lately.”

Multiple sources also say “things are going well” for Jenner and her 25-year-old rapper beau. The couple began dating in April after Jenner split from longtime boyfriend Tyga.

“They’re extremely sweet and very, very happy,” a source told Us of the new couple. “They’re doting and kind with each other. It’s cool to see.”

Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian is also pregnant, and the first time moms-to-be are leaning on each other.

The sisters “are now in this journey together and are so elated to be pregnant at the same time. They both couldn’t be happier,” an insider told Us.

