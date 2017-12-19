She has his support. Tyler Baltierra is gushing about his wife, Catelynn Lowell, who is currently seeking treatment for suicidal thoughts.

“My wife is incredibly strong & courageous,” the Teen Mom OG star, 25, tweeted on Monday, December 18. “She inspires me to just be a better human being all around & I’m so honored to share my life with such a selfless soul. I love her so much & can’t wait for her to be home #CatelynnStrong.”

Lowell’s homecoming may have been postponed, as Baltierra’s heartfelt tweet comes one week after he told fans that she would return home on Friday, December 15. “We’ve been in Arizona for the past 2 weeks visiting her every Sunday,” he captioned alongside an Instagram photo on December 11 of the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Nova. “I have taken a break from everything & chose to really take this time for me and Nova … Without her mom around, she needs me & my devoted attention. Family always comes first!”

As previously reported, the MTV personality, 25, revealed via a late November tweet that she was entering a treatment facility, saying that she had “thought of every way to kill [herself].”

“I’m taking the time I need right now to take care of myself for good,” Lowell told Us Weekly in an exclusive statement later that day. “On November 17th I thought of every possible way to commit suicide … From wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole … THANK GOD I have a support system and a HUSBAND and a DAUGHTER … thank god I am self aware … I’m seeking treatment and I WILL get better … anyone feeling alone you ARE NOT ALONE! This world needs all of us! We are all here for a reason … Thank you for your support during this tough time.”

Lowell updated fans on her condition via Twitter on Thanksgiving. “Today I am thankful for LIFE and thankful for my daughters,” she wrote at the time.

The Conquering Chaos author, who suffered from postpartum depression in 2016, has been open about her mental health struggles in the past via social media and on Teen Mom OG.

