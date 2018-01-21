Tyler Baltierra shared a cryptic tweet on Sunday, January 21, after his wife, Catelynn Lowell, returned to treatment for mental health issues, and it has many fans concerned.

The Teen Mom OG star tweeted, “I just don’t know if I can do this anymore” with a sad face emoji, prompting his followers to shower him with encouragement.

I just don’t know if I can do this anymore 😔 — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) January 21, 2018

Nobody can blame Baltierra for being overwhelmed: He has remained a solid support system for Lowell — who headed back into treatment for a third time on Wednesday, January 17, to seek help for depression just two and a half weeks after being released — and their 3-year-old daughter, Novalee. As previously reported, the MTV star, 25, entered a six-week treatment program in November after having suicidal thoughts. The Conquering Chaos author has been vocal for years on Teen Mom OG and on social media about her battle with postpartum depression in 2016.

Baltierra’s followers quickly rushed to give the reality personality their support. One fan wrote, “And that’s totally ok. If I were you, I would see if your mom or Cate’s could keep Nova for a day or 2 so you can do whatever you need to for your sanity. You have a lot on your plate but you don’t have to do it alone. Praying for you.” Another tweeted, “Sometimes in order to save yourself, you have to step back and put yourself first. You’ve been through a lot.”

Another follower advised, “Hang in there!! You’ve been through so much at such a young age and have continued to do so into your young adult years so its a given that you’d at some point become overwhelmed. Its ok to feel that way but not for long, don’t let life get you down! You’re a fighter, remember that.”

The post was a dramatic contrast to a message Baltierra shared two days earlier, where he uploaded a photo that showed off a 26 lb. weight loss. The Tierra Reign CEO, 26, excitedly captioned it, “I was already thinking of me not sticking with it & then having the evidence of failure to look back on. But DAYYUMM dude! This got me feeling some type of way right now! Left picture was almost 5 weeks ago & Right picture was today. Eating healthier just feels better & obviously looks better hahaha lol BOOM!”

Baltierra and Lowell, who have been together since high school and chronicled the adoption of their first child, Carly, on 16 and Pregnant, married in 2015.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!