Teen Mom OG’s Tyler Baltierra shared a tribute to wife Catelynn Lowell on Friday, July 12, writing that he is “so blessed” to have her.

“My Babe @catelynnmtv 😍❤️🥰 I love you so much! (sorry for taking a pic of you sleeping, I know you hate that) I just couldn’t help it!” the 27-year-old captioned a photo of her in bed as well as another of her smiling. “You’re so damn beautiful even when you’re not trying. I’m so blessed to have you & to hold you in my arms every night for the rest of my life! #13YearsStrong #MyPartnerThroughLife #MyBestFriend”

The MTV star, 27, commented, “😫 gosh I love you so much @tylerbaltierramtv and @sikworld LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK!! Thanks man ❤️”

Singer Sik World, who is Baltierra’s brother, commented on the post, “the love & admiration you have for her is beautiful. when we had our private talks when we chilled you always spoke so highly of her and I can tell you truly do love her with your heart and soul & it’s amazing to see that true love still exist in a world where it seems to be dying out. She’s so lucky to have you as a husband and father to her children as you’re lucky to have her as a wife and mother to your children. Love you guys 🖤”

As previously reported, the couple, who have been together since middle school, briefly lived apart last year.

“It’s funny because we actually don’t even call it separation anymore,” Baltierra told Us Weekly during out “Watch With Us” podcast in December. “We say, ‘Let’s just do 30 days of self-reflection time. You get to focus on you, I get to focus on me. We’ll continue to do couples’ therapy. We’ve got a great therapist who works really good with us, so [we’re] kind of following her advice on top of the separation, whatever you wanna call it. We call it 30 days of self-reflection – just positive terminology here.”

They later reunited, with Lowell telling us in June that they’re “living in the same place” and are now “in a good place.”

The pair, who share daughter Novalee, 4, and Carly, 10, who they placed for adoption, welcomed third daughter Vaeda in February after suffering a devastating miscarriage.

“This baby is our rainbow after the storm,” Lowell told Us exclusively last September.

