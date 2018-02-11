Tyler Baltierra continues to document the impressive results of his weight loss journey — this time, with a shirtless photo.

The Teen Mom OG star shared the shot of his torso on Snapchat on Saturday, February 10, captioning it, “AYYYYY!!! Feels so damn good reaching this weight loss goal!” #TOOLPIC.”

Baltierra, who has been keeping fans up to date on his new healthy lifestyle, recently shared details on how he’s maintaining his new figure. “I’m not really ‘on a diet’ I just started caring more deeply about what I was putting in my body,” the 16 and Pregnant alum, 26, tweeted in January. “To jumpstart the weight loss, I cut out carbs (besides toast in the a.m.) filled up on fruit, smoked fish, & vegetables for lunch & ate lean meats, vegetables & salad for dinner.” He’s also posted side-by-side photos comparing the before-and-after transition.

While Baltierra’s wife, Catelynn Lowell, is currently in treatment for a third time after having suicidal thoughts, the Teirra Reign CEO revealed he has been struggling himself. On February 6, he fought back tears in an Instagram video while discussing his mental health issues, saying, “You have good days, then you have bad days. And today is just a bad day.”

“I’m posting this because I think it’s important for people to not feel alone in their struggles. We’re humans, we’re allowed to have bad days, hard times & weak moments,” he added. “Don’t be ashamed of what makes us humans special. You’re loved. You’re worthy.”

Despite that vulnerable moment, the MTV personality is trying to remain strong for his wife and their 3-year-old daughter, Novalee. Baltierra revealed in a Snapchat video on Saturday that he and Nova are visiting Lowell in Arizona for family week at her treatment facility. “It’s going to be a super, super long emotional week and a pretty long day,” he admitted.

