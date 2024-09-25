Bachelor Nation fan favorite Tyler Cameron is officially off the market and dating Tate Madden.

After Cameron received a comment during an Amazon Live in September 2024 that read, “Tell us about your girlfriend,” the former reality TV star asked Madden whether she wanted to make an appearance on screen.

Madden, who was off-camera, declined. “She says she will not be joining me on this, but you will get to meet her soon,” Cameron teased, adding that they live together.

Bachelor Nation met Cameron when he vied for the affections of Hannah Brown during season 15 of The Bachelorette in 2019. He finished as Brown’s runner-up, but after she called off her engagement to Jed Wyatt, she asked Cameron on a date.

Days later, he struck up a relationship with Gigi Hadid. Us Weekly confirmed in 2019 that the pair split. Us broke the news later that year that he was “hooking up” with Stassie Karanikolaou, but the twosome parted ways.

Scroll down to meet Madden:

Tate Madden Lives in Jupiter, Florida

Madden has frequently shared social media posts from the Florida town, including a series of May 2024 snaps from a boat. “Jupiter boat days🍓☀️🌊 🚤,” she captioned the Instagram upload.

Tate Madden Her Her ‘1st Big Breakup’ in 2022

Madden revealed in a December 2022 TikTok that she was going through her “first big breakup.” She explained, “We dated for, like, four years. It’s just bizarre. Seeing the same person every day — and in my case, living with them — just to never talk to them ever again, so freaking weird.”

Madden gushed that she’s “so blessed” with other aspects of her life including her job and her friends.

Tate Madden Has Known Tyler Cameron for Years

Madden and Cameron’s history dates back years. In 2022, Madden reposted an Instagram Story grabbing ice cream in Jupiter with Cameron and a couple pals.

Tate Madden Is Featured on Tyler Cameron’s Show

Madden made a cameo in Cameron’s Going Home With Tyler Cameron — where Brown also made a guest appearance.

“She’s on there. She came and shot some photography for us,” Tyler exclusively told Us of Madden in April 2024 ahead of the season 1 premiere. “She can do it all. She’s very well-rounded. Great at all aspects of renovation, design and all that stuff.”

Tate Madden and Tyler Cameron Work Together

In a December 2022 TikTok, Madden denied that the pair were a couple. “We are not dating,” she said at the time, before clarifying her relationship with Cameron. “I actually work for Tyler.”

She quipped, “But he is madly in love with me and he asks me to be his girlfriend every day, and I tell him he needs to calm down and it’s inappropriate.” Cameron, in the background of the video, replied, “Are you out of your goddamn gourd?”