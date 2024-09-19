Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has found his happily ever after with Keeta Vaccaro.
The couple went public with their relationship in January 2021 after starting a YouTube channel together.
Just six months after taking their romance public, they announced their engagement in July 2021.
“I had her thinking the whole time like she was planning a whole party and she was in contact with the event planner, and I was going behind her back and talking to him like, ‘Hey, we’re going to do this and that. Just go with it,’” Hill told TMZ Sports at the time.
Hill and Vaccaro tied the knot in November 2023. In July 2024, they shared that they are expecting their first little one together. (Hill shares three kids with ex-fiancee Crystal Espinal, a son with Kimberly Baker, a son with Brittany Lackner, a son with Camille Valmon and has also welcomed multiple kids from past relationships.)
“21 weeks ⏳👼🏽🤍,” Vaccaro captioned a photo of her debuting her baby bump.
Keep scrolling to learn more about Hill and Vaccaro's relationship timeline:
January 2021
Although it’s unclear when they met, Hill and Vaccaro began a joint YouTube account where they documented their relationship.
May 2021
Shortly after starting their YouTube channel, the couple shared that they bought a house together in Florida.
“We found a house, he picked one of the houses that I chose which I’m super super excited about because I was nervous,” Vaccaro explained in a video. “We spent a lot of money and time to go see the house just because we’re in Missouri and we had to go all the way to Florida.”
July 2021
The lovebirds announced their engagement.
“I didn’t know he was going to propose to me in this time frame, we’d been talking about it for a long time — getting engaged and married — but it was a surprise to me,” she told TMZ Sports at the time. “My family was here so he really put it all together, it was really sweet.”
November 2023
Hill and Vaccaro tied the knot in Travis County, Texas, per TMZ Sports.
Hill noted that the decision to get married was spontaneous but “perfect timing.”
“I was spending a lot of time with my kids, spending a lot of time with her, and the conversation just came up,” he told TMZ Sports at the time. “I was like, ‘Babe, we’ve been engaged so long, are you ready to tie the knot?’”
February 2024
The couple attended the NFL Honors ceremony together.
July 2024
Vaccaro shared on social media that she was 21 weeks pregnant with her and Hill’s first baby.
September 2024
Hill was pulled over by police officers outside of the Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium on September 8 and put into handcuffs. Following the incident, Hill admitted that Vaccaro and his mom had watched the footage countless times.
“I can’t watch it more than once,” he explained on Thursday Night Football. “My mom, wife, they probably watched it 100 times. … It’s embarrassing for my family, my kids, my wife, especially. Having my wife worried when [she’s] pregnant.”