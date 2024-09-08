Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is expected to play in the team’s season opener despite being detained by police outside the stadium.

News broke on Sunday, September 8, that Hill, 30, was pulled over by police officers outside the Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium that morning and put into handcuffs. Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the incident to NFL on CBS, revealing that that athlete is still planning to play in Sunday’s game.

“This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police,” the team said in a statement to NFL on CBS sportscaster Jonathan Jones. “He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support.”

The statement continued, “Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game.”

Us Weekly has reached out to the Miami-Dade Police Department for further details.

This story is developing.