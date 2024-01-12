Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill joked that his former teammate Travis Kelce is “too famous” to respond to his texts.

“I texted Kelce. He still hasn’t texted me back,” Hill, 29, said on Thursday, January 11, ahead of the Wild Card matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, January 13. “He’s probably still on his Taylor Swift thing.”

As far as being in contact with his other former Chiefs teammates, Hill quipped that he has not contacted quarterback Patrick Mahomes “since they beat our asses,” seemingly referencing Kansas City defeating the Dolphins during their November 5 game in Germany.

“Yeah man, those guys are too famous for me now, I guess,” Hill added.

Hill has made a name for himself in Miami since being traded in 2022, but he spent the first six seasons of his career playing for Kansas City.

Kelce, 34, might have fallen behind on his texts because he’s preparing for the playoffs in hopes of defending the Chiefs title during Super Bowl LVIII. The tight end even sat out during the January 10 game against the Los Angeles Chargers in an effort to rest before the remainder of the season. The decision prevented him from breaking the record for NFL tight end with the most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. The athlete was just 16 receiving yards away from his eighth consecutive year, but instead, he ended the regular season with 984 receiving yards.

“If I could get some rest going in the next week, stay off the turf out there in L.A. and just avoid some hits, I was all for that to gear up for the playoffs,” Kelce said about his decision during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “It didn’t feel like I should be playing the game that way.”

Kelce noted that he doesn’t “give a s—t about the record” and his mind is focused on the big game, which is scheduled for February 11.

“I’ve never sat here and said if I don’t get 1,000 yards, my season was a failure,” Kelce continued. “I’ve always had it in my mind … if I lose a Super Bowl, that’s a failure.”

It’s no secret that Kelce’s popularity has spiked since he and Taylor Swift went public with their relationship in September 2023. The pair have spent a lot of time publicly supporting each other, but they are still taking things one step at a time in their relationship, despite engagement rumors.

“Travis and Taylor have no plans on getting engaged this summer,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other.”