Tyrese showed his support for Sean “Diddy” Combs amid his legal woes and allegations of abuse and sex trafficking.

Tyrese, 45, took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 27, to share a message — that he has since deleted.

“What I can’t do and what I won’t do is downplay the laughter, the fun, the energy, the inspiration, the awards shows, the studio sessions, the most legendary parties and events I’ve ever attended in my life,” the actor, 45, wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of Diddy, 54, according to Entertainment Tonight. “And I also can’t act as if my high school back yard parties throughout south central L.A. wasn’t the craziest parties ever because of the Bad Boy on a slew of hit record[s].”

In the post, Tyrese clarified that he wasn’t trying to downplay the accusations against Diddy.

“I don’t condone nor do I support abuse, bullying, sexual assault or anything that is currently being alleged,” he continued. “But what I can’t do is turn the blinds on how much this mean to me and all of us, and what he had done for the community of music and culture.”

Tyrese said he was saying what others were too scared to share, adding, “Don’t worry, I’m the only one crazy enough to jump out there and say what most of you want to say but you don’t have the balls to do so. Because it’s very normal for people to be going through a rough patch and we all sit back and make a mockery of it, but I’m not gonna to that.”

The message of appreciation concluded with Tyrese sending prayers to Diddy’s loved ones.

“Praying for Diddy, his kids, his family, his mother, and all of the alleged victims that’s in the middle of trying to simply have their voices to be heard,” he continued. “I love this brother he’s been nothing but kind and generous towards me and that’s the way I feel. Praying and praying for more of a better outcome of all of this is happening. God bless you Diddy if you ever need to call me and just need a listening [ear] I’m here here bro.”

Tyrese’s message of support comes days after Homeland Security raided Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami, reportedly in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation. While it’s unclear whether Diddy was on the property at the time of the raids, he was spotted at the Miami International Airport just hours later.

Diddy’s attorney Aaron Dyer has since released a statement about the raid.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” the statement read. “Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”

Dyer continued: “This unprecedented ambush – paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence – leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

If you or someone you know is a human trafficking victim, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.