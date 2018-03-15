Don’t forget your signed Jessie James Decker CD! Uber revealed the most common — and the most unique — items that people leave behind in the car when they are using the ride sharing service.

The most unique items include a signed copy of Decker’s alum, a Burger King visor, a Star Wars Encyclopedia, detox tea, divorce papers, a marriage certificate, tax returns, a letter from someone’s boyfriend who is in jail and a bag with a Kevin Durant Jersey and a Mario doll.

Other abnormal items included accessories and beauty products like gold grills with diamonds, a 1.3 carat round diamond, a rhinestone mask, a box full of hair extensions, a feather headband, Minnie Mouse light-up ears and two packets of Dead Sea mud. Perhaps the most tragic item left behind? A slice of pizza.

Uber also released the most frequently forgotten items, which are a little more common. The objects include a phone, a wallet, keys, clothing, glasses, a bag, a backpack, a vap/ecig, headphones and an ID/Driver’s license.

The popular car service even included the cities with the most “forgetful riders” and the common days of the week to report lost items:

Most Forgetful Riders in US Cities:

1. DuBois, Pennsylvania

2. Athens, Georgia

3. Stillwater, Oklahoma

4. Shreveport, Louisiana

5. Boone, North Carolina

6. Texarkana, Texas

7. Nacogdoches, Texas

8. Jackson, Mississippi

9. Hattiesburg, Mississippi

10. Monroe, Louisiana

Most Common Days of the Week to Report Items as Lost – US

1. Sunday

2. Saturday

3. Monday

4. Friday

5. Thursday

6. Tuesday

7. Wednesday

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!