The newest way to shop is here! Trend-seekers can easily explore, discover and purchase the hottest celebrity-inspired products at UsNow.com, the new eCommerce shop from Us Weekly.

“At UsNow.com you’ll find exclusive, craze-worthy products to help you look and feel fabulous,” a statement about the launch read. “We collaborated with 35 brands led by the nation’s most recognized celebrities to curate more than 250 launch items in the fashion, beauty, wellness and home categories.”

The shop will feature a selection of unique luxury products from popular designers across beauty, fashion, wellness and home categories. New items from trending brands will frequently be added to the platform. Items in the fashion category will span the latest eyewear, apparel and jewelry with offerings from the likes of designers Christopher Cloos, Pitusa, YesAnd, Luna Skye and Saint Moran. Under the beauty umbrella, shoppers will find quality skincare, makeup and luxury hair accessories from Diana Madison Beauty, Give Them Lala Beauty — founded by Vanderpump Rules‘ Lala Kent — and Pretty Mess hair extensions created by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Erika Jayne.

Us Now’s shop will also offer a selection of spa-quality therapies, relaxation gifts and fitness recovery products under the wellness section, as well as enviable home decor and entertaining goodies under its home section.

The online shop has a browsable “Get The Look” tab too, where consumers can check out the latest fashions and accessories worn by their favorite celebrities, including Sant and Abel pajamas that are favorites of TV host Andy Cohen.

Check out the latest products at UsNow.com.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential