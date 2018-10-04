Inside scoop alert! Us Weekly editor Jennifer Peros and her rotating panel of top editors are breaking down the biggest news stories of the week on Us’ latest podcast, “Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood.”

Lindsay Lohan Is Back, But Not for the Better?

The 32-year-old actress is back in the headlines for her bizarre behavior. After seemingly accusing a woman of human trafficking her children on her Instagram Live on September 28, Lohan followed the family and told one of the kids, “give me your hand,” causing the woman to hit Lohan. A source tells Us exclusively “those closest to Lindsay have been concerned over the last year that she may no longer be sober.” On “Hot Hollywood,” the editors dish on their personal experiences with Lohan and predict what’s to come for the Disney alum.

Ben Affleck’s Buff Bod

The actor was spotted looking healthy, happy and in shape after more than a month in treatment for his struggle with alcoholism. On “Hot Hollywood,” the editors predict how his relationship with Shauna Sexton will progress and dish on who his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, may date next.

Gisele Bundchen Tells All

The model did not hold back in her new memoir Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. “Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day, the news was everywhere and I felt my world had been turned upside down,” she wrote about husband Tom Brady’s son with Bridget Moynahan. On “Hot Hollywood,” the editors reveal how they relate to Bundchen and reminisce on Brady’s relationship with Moynahan.

Listen to the podcast above for more scoop, including which young Hollywood couple the panel think will make it the longest (Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas or Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson).

