Despite Usher starting a rumor to the contrary, the was not Beyoncé’s nanny — or manny for that matter during the early days of her career.

“[Producer] Daryl Simmons, he had a group by the name of The Dolls, and they came to Atlanta for the first time,” Usher, 45, recalled during the “Club Shay Shay” podcast on Wednesday, January 31. “This is before Destiny’s Child became Destiny’s Child. I think I looked over them while they were doing something in the house.”

During Wednesday’s podcast episode, Usher speculated that he had to “watch over” the group because he “was the older teenager,” referring to himself as “the authority.”

Usher went on to say that Beyoncé displayed star power even when he first met her.

Related: Celebrities Who Were Childhood Friends Through thick and thin! Celebrities like Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie as well as Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire have been besties long before they made it big. Click through to see some of the most famous childhood friends in Hollywood!

“Beyoncé had a talent and also a brilliance and a brightness that was much different,” he recalled. “[It’s] really great for my sister, to see that she’s done so amazing and continue to thrive and just get bigger and better.”

Before Beyoncé, 42, was a member of Destiny’s Child with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, she was in the group Girls’ Tyme, which included Rowland, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett.

“I think when I saw them, I knew there was something very special about all of them,” Usher added. “Because as Destiny’s Child, they all thrive. Even still to this day when you see them all together, they all are an incredible unit.”

Usher and Beyoncé have collaborated on a few songs over the years. The duo released “Bad Girl” in 2004. Beyoncé was also featured on “Love in This Club, Pt. II,” which was released in 2008.

Rumors that Usher had been Beyoncé’s nanny originated in August 2023 when he spoke about their long-standing history in an interview at the time.

“Fun fact, I knew Beyoncé when she was 12 years old, 11 years old,” Usher said on “Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp” in August 2023. “She used to be in a group by the name of The Dolls. I don’t know if I could consider myself their babysitter, but I had a time where I had to watch The Dolls.”

Usher recalled Simmons working with the group, explaining that he “happened” to be there.

“I kind of found my way into being their like, I don’t know, chaperone, nanny, or something like that — the oldest person in the room,” he added.