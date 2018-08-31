A perfect American love story. Patrick Cullen — a Utah firefighter — has been reintroduced to a dog he helped save while battling a blaze in Ukiah, California, and has now adopted the pup.

“Mendo has been reunited with fire fighter Patrick who found him while battling the Mendocino Complex fires,” the shelter that took in the canine wrote alongside a sweet photo of Cullen and the German shepherd. “The Draper Fire Department team from Utah lost their co-worker Matt during this fire. We know Mendo will help them heal.”

The Draper City Fire Department — where Cullen is stationed — introduced the pooch in a heartfelt series of Instagram pictures on Monday, August 27.

“One lucky dog … we want to introduce you to ‘Mendo’, named after the Mendocino fire. While fighting the fires high on the mountain, our Fire Fighter Patrick Cullen spotted a pair of glowing eyes. He wasn’t sure what it was, a mountain lion perhaps? And out came a beautiful German Shepard dog,” the lengthy post began. “The dog was super thirsty, and after getting some water, he slept under the fire truck all night.”

The post added that “the crew took him to the city after their shift was over,” but Patrick couldn’t get the dog out of his mind, so he checked to see if the county animal services had found his owners.”

The introduction continued: “Then, he found out that he could adopt him. So some volunteers from Mendocino County drove the dog half way to Reno, where Patrick met with him yesterday. The dog was happy to to see Patrick he ran around in happy circles. ‘Mendo’ we are happy to say that Draper is now your home. What a beautiful, friendly and affectionate dog. Congrats Patrick and family on the newest member of your family!”

“In the middle of all the tragedy we’re going through,” Cullen told the Associated Press, referring to the loss of his fellow firefighter Draper Battalion Chief Matthew Burchett, who died during their mission. “There is a happy story that came out of our journey to California.”

