Utah State University football player Andre Seldon Jr. died after an apparent drowning incident.

According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, Seldon’s body was recovered on the evening of Saturday, July 20 after he never resurfaced following a cliff dive at the Porcupine Reservoir, roughly 90 miles north of Salt Lake City. He was 22 years old.

“Our investigation leads us to believe this is a tragic accident as multiple witnesses recount the same information,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Seldon, a cornerback who transferred to Utah State earlier this year after two seasons at New Mexico State, was remembered by the school after news of his death was announced.

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

“​​The Utah State University community is mourning the death of football student-athlete Andre Seldon Jr.,” the schools official’s football account posted via X on Sunday, July 21. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

Seldon followed coach Nate Dreiling to Utah State after playing under him at New Mexico State. After being named the team’s defensive coordinator earlier this year, Dreiling was also named Utah State’s interim head coach on July 2.

“Our football program is heartbroken to have to endure the loss of one of our own,” Dreiling, 33, said in a statement. “Having had a previous relationship with Andre during our time together at New Mexico State, I can tell you he was an incredible person and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Andre’s family as we grieve with them over this tremendous loss.”

Vanderbilt University and team consultant Jerry Kill also released a statement remembering Seldon. Kill, 62, was the head coach at New Mexico State during Seldon’s sophomore year in 2023.

Related: NFL Tragedies of 2024: The Saddest and Most Shocking Deaths Football fans have mourned a heartbreaking amount of NFL stars in 2024. In February, Tony Hutson passed away at age 48, according to an obituary shared at the time. No cause of death was given. “Lost one of my favorite teammates and great friends in Tony Hutson last night,” Hutson’s former teammate Randall Godfrey wrote […]

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Andre. I will always love Andre like a son,” Kill said in a statement released by the school. “His smile lit up every room. His leadership was second to none. Every person that knew him gravitated towards him and his bright and contagious spirit.”

The statement continued, “His teammates and I will always cherish the memories we made during our unforgettable time together. My heartfelt condolences go out to every person that was inspired and loved by Andre.”

A native of Belleville, Michigan, Seldon spent two years at the University of Michigan before transferring to New Mexico State.

“So deeply saddened by this news!” Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore shared via X on Sunday. “A great young man on and off the field! Praying for the Seldon family and here to support in anyway way possible! Gone way too soon!!”