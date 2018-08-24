No groomzilla here! Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are breezing through their wedding planning.

“It’s good! Wedding planning is good,” the 32-year-old professional dancer gushed to Us Weekly at the Locked In Book Launch and Screening in Hollywood on Thursday, August 23. “It’s happening, it’s organic, it’s stress-free, it’s awesome. Yeah, there you go.”

And though Chmerkovskiy and Johnson, 24, have only been engaged for two months, the Ukraine native seems to already have babies on the brain. “I’ve wanted to be a father since I was a teenager,” he noted.

His reasoning behind it comes from strong family values, adding: “I really love and appreciate and respect my father and, you know, he’s paved an incredible way for me, so I want to do the same for others.”

The I’ll Never Change My Name author proposed to his DWTS castmate in June while on a romantic vacation in Venice, Italy. Johnson announced their happy news in a sweet Instagram post at the time, which shows her love down on one knee as she reacts in surprise.

“I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever,” she wrote alongside the pic at the time. “Babychka Мой любовь thank you for making my fairytale come true today! Cannot believe I get to call you my FIANCÉ!!!! #engaged.”

Chmerkovskiy later added the same photo with the caption: “I can’t wait to make you my wife ♥👑.”

The pair dated on and off in 2016 and later sparked reconciliation speculation in 2017 when they were spotted cuddling up together at his brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s wedding to Peta Murgatroyd.

Both Chmerkovskiy and Johnson are currently working on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars: Juniors. Johnson will mentor Bristol Palin’s son, Tripp, while Chmerkovskiy will be at the judges table alongside Mandy Moore and Adam Rippon.

Reporting by Emily Marcus

