Valerie Bertinelli Supports Use of Ozempic: ‘If It Helps, Use It’

Valerie Bertinelli may not have tried Ozempic or other weight loss drugs herself, but she’s supportive of those who do use it.

“I think whatever people need to help them, if it helps, use it,” Bertinelli, 63, told People in an interview published on Wednesday, April 3. “Get rid of the food noise and then continue on.”

For her, Bertinelli candidly shared that getting “rid of the food noise” meant doing the work on “your emotions and your mental health.”

“Maybe it could have gone quicker, but why do I need to go quicker?” she said. “Unless you do the emotional and mental work, weight is not going to stay off. But what I don’t like is people poo-pooing others that have decided to use it. I think anything you need to do, if you need to go on a diet, if you need to go on Weight Watchers, if you feel better doing paleo, or keto, if that makes you feel better, because my brother is doing keto and I tell him, ‘Dude, eat a banana. It’s not going to kill you.’ But he says, ‘This is working for me,’ so, cool.”

Bertinelli told the outlet that it’s taken her a while to listen to her body, but she has “learned patience” through the process. “Stop with the ‘lose 10 pounds in a week.’ Why would you want to? If you want to start taking care of your emotions and your head and your heart, do that, and watch yourself release the weight,” she said.

Bertinelli confessed that she will “still have [her] moments” where she will unconsciously eat because she’s feeling “something emotional,” but she will stop herself and ask “What am I doing?”

“When I find myself unconsciously emotionally eating, I don’t beat myself up. I go, OK, give myself a hug and say what’s going on?” she said. “I’ve learned so much through all of it. I wished I’d learned a little quicker but I’m certainly going to enjoy the next 20 years. I see a happy ending.”

Bertinelli has previously shared how she’s cultivated a better relationship with her body. After splitting from ex-husband Tom Vitale, Bertinelli prioritized her mental health.

“So it’s getting about time for me to probably go down another jean size. I can’t believe it. And this all started in November, the month I got free,” she wrote via Instagram in June 2023. “And I started really concentrating on my emotional and mental health. And when I started doing that, I started caring about the nutrition that I put in my body more.”

She also explained her new outlook on food, writing, “Caring not so much about calories but what are in those calories? Am I getting enough fiber? Am I getting enough protein? Am I getting enough vitamins, naturally, in my food? Am I drinking too much? What makes me feel better? What makes my body feel better? Keyword, FEEL better,” she continued. “I’m really starting to love myself. Deep down. All this to say I have a lot to talk about and will continue to do so. Thank you for coming on this journey with me. Please be kind to yourselves. You deserve it. We all do. We are enough. 🤍✌🏻.”