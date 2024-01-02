Your account
‘The Vampire Diaries’ Alum Michael Trevino Announces Engagement to Model Bregje Heinen

By
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for F*ck Cancer

Michael Trevino is engaged to Bregje Heinen after popping the question over the 2023 holidays.

The Vampire Diaries alum, 38, revealed via Instagram on Saturday, December 30, that he and Heinen, 30, got engaged on Christmas Eve while celebrating the season in Amsterdam. “12. 24. 23 🤍💍,” he wrote in a joint social media post, sharing photos of the European proposal and Heinen’s diamond ring.

One day later, Heinen shared a series of snaps from the romantic moment via Instagram, including several black-and-white photo booth pictures kissing her fiancé. Heinen, who is from the Netherlands, gave fans a glimpse at Amsterdam during Christmastime and a close-up at her diamond sparkler while enjoying coffee out on the town.

She added a photo of her parents with Trevino during the getaway and a selfie of the newly engaged couple at their hotel shortly after she said “yes.”

Trevino’s former TVD costars were quick to send their well wishes for the pair via social media messages. “YESSSS!!!! ❤️ congratulations you guys!!!!! 🎊,” Candice Accola, who played Caroline Forbes on the series, replied in the comments on Trevino’s announcement.

Courtesy of Bregje Heinen/Instagram

Nina Dobrev, who portrayed Elena Gilbert on the CW show, commented, “🥰😍🥰🥰🥰🥰 so happy for you both!” (Trevino played werewolf Tyler Lockwood from 2009 to 2017.)

Trevino’s Roswell, New Mexico castmates also got in on the congratulatory message train, with Tanner Novlan commenting, “Yes!!!! Biggest congrats to you guys! We love you! 🎉.”

Jeanine Mason — who played Liz Ortecho alongside Trevino as Kyle Valenti — added, “HE DID IT! Congrats you two 😘😘😘.” Lily Cowles also gushed about the engagement, commenting on her former costar’s post, “Congratulations !!!! The most beautiful couple, the [angels] are crying 😍.”

Trevino and Heinen began dating in January 2020. They went public with their relationship in May of that year when Trevino shared a photo of the pair riding a motorcycle via Instagram. The actor captioned the snap with a black heart.

The twosome gave fans a glimpse into their romance in January 2021 while toasting their first anniversary. “Couldn’t wish for a better partner! life is more fun with you🙅🏼‍♀️🙅🏻‍♂️happy anniversary baby❤️,” Heinen wrote via Instagram at the time alongside photos from their trip to Sedona, Arizona.

“It’s been a year of adventures. Thanks for keeping up with me,” Trevino wrote via Instagram that same month, sharing snaps of the duo’s travels that year. “Happy Anniversary @bregjeheinen ❤️.”

