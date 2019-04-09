Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney shared intimate details from their “unconventional” marriage on the Vanderpump Rules After Show … including the time Schwartz caught up on some TV viewing during sex!

“Did he tell you the one time that he watched Two and a Half Men during sex?” costar Jax Taylor asked an offscreen moderator in the Monday, April 8, episode. “He started watching TV when — what did you say? — when Katie was on top of you? … And Katie found out that you were watching TV?”

Schwartz, 36, tried defending himself, saying that Maloney, 32, had been drinking. “I was more sober, and she was more, you know … It was a good episode! It was when Charlie Sheen was still on. No offense to Ashton Kutcher. I love him too. But I liked it more when Charlie Sheen was on there, and I got caught up in an episode. Eventually, she set me straight, though.”

Incidentally, the reality star had an uncredited role Two and a Half Men, playing an Italian exchange student in a 2013 episode of the CBS sitcom.

Schwartz added that he and Maloney have “kicked it up a notch in the romance department,” though he did admit that “poor Katie has to initiate all the time.”

During the episode, Maloney confirmed that her love life with Schwartz, whom she married in 2016, is unique. “I mean, [costar] Stassi [Schroeder] came on our honeymoon, for God’s sake. Like, we make to make our own rules. I don’t know. We kinda cringe at a lot of things.”

The couple also laughed about Schwartz’s romantic gesture in Mexico, which involved a bed full of snacks, a violinist hiding in the bathroom and a lot of meows. Maloney was wooed, but during the after show on Monday, her husband revealed that they did not have sex that night. “We wanted to,” he said. “We had every intention on doing so, but we were so tired and hungover from three days of just nonstop vacay mode, drinking, eating, minimal sleep. We just both passed out. But it was in a beautiful embrace. We made out a little.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET, followed by the Vanderpump Rules After Show at 10 p.m. ET.

