SUR-prise! Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced their engagement on Thursday, June 7, and their costars took to social media to wish them well.

“SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS!! Love you soon much!!!” Scheana Marie commented on Brittany’s Instagram post announcing the news. Marie, 33, also posted photos of the happy couple celebrating their engagement at a surprise party later on Thursday.

Lala Kent also praised the pair via Instagram on Friday, commenting on Brittany’s photo, “Gorgeous. Such a happy day.” Kent, 28, also took to her Instagram Story to film the newly minted duo walking into their party.

Even more, Kristen Doute posted an Instagram photo of herself, beau Brian Carter, Scheana, Lala, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Stassi Schroeder, Peter Madrigal and Lisa Vanderpump basking in the celebrations. “The surprise before!! My best friend is arming my best friend (again),” Doute, 35, wrote alongside the cute picture. She also posted a silly Instagram Story of Brittany showing off her new diamond ring.

Brittany and Jax made headlines on Thursday after revealing their engagement. “She said yes!!! I can’t wait for ya’ll to see how this happened next season!!! I am marrying the woman of my dreams and I could not be happier,” Jax captioned a photo of himself smiling as Brittany flaunted her Kyle Chan Design 3.14 carat stone. “Make sure ya’ll tune in season 7 to see how this unfolded.”

The Kentucky native wrote on her account alongside the same photo of the pair at Neptune’s Net in Malibu: Omg omg!!!! We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7!! I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives!”

The Bravo stars have overcome a series of highs and lows throughout their relationship. Most recently, Jax cheated on Brittany with SUR coworker Faith Stowers during season 6 of Vanderpump Rules. Although the two briefly split, they later reconciled and worked through their issues.

Jax raved bout the brunette beauty during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in December, and he hinted at the time that an engagement was on his mind. “Seeing how she is with people, seeing how she is with me, I don’t really want to be with anybody else, and then I also don’t want her to be with anybody else,” he told Us of taking the next step with Brittany. “And so, I don’t want to lose her. So if marriage is what we need to do, then that’s what we’re gonna do.”

