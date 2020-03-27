Thinking about her angels. Vanessa Bryant shared a touching video of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant two months after they lost their lives in a fatal helicopter crash.

The 37-year-old former model posted a clip of her late husband gushing about coaching their 13-year-old daughter on Thursday, March 26, via Instagram.

“She started out playing soccer, which is one of my favorite sports as well,” the former Los Angeles Lakers star began in the video. “But then, when she asked about learning the game of basketball, I started teaching her piece by piece, and she started enjoying it and loving it and now she plays every day.”

He continued: “It’s been a joy to watch her grow and to be there every day for that process. Her temperament is a lot like mine. She’s extremely competitive, very fiery, and backs down from no challenge.”

The sweet tribute comes exactly two months after nine people, including Kobe and Gianna, died in the Calabasas, California, crash on January 26. The NBA legend was 41.

“[Gianna] is a good mix of me and good mix of her mama,” Kobe said in the clip. “So that makes her even more competitive than I am.”

Kobe and Vanessa shared four daughters: Natalia, 17, Gianna, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 9 months. Hours after her initial post on Thursday, Vanessa posted a photo posing with her eldest daughter and some friends in fun sweatshirts.

“👑🐍#queenmamba 🐍,” the proud mom, who sported a Harry Potter-themed outfit, captioned the pic.

In the months following Kobe’s passing, Vanessa filed a request to add their youngest daughter to the late athlete’s trust. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Vanessa, Natalia and Bianka can obtain money from the principal and income trust during Vanessa’s lifetime, but Capri was never added. Vanessa wants to be sure that all of her daughters will be able to distribute the rest of the money upon her death.

Last month, Vanessa made headlines for her powerful eulogy for the father-daughter duo at a public memorial service at the Staples Center.

“They were so easy to love. They were funny, happy, silly, and they loved life,” Vanessa told the star-studded crowd. “They were so full of joy and adventure. God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together.”