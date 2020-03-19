Looking out for Capri. Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, filed documents to add their youngest daughter to the late athlete’s trust.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the 37-year-old former model filed paperwork to amend Kobe’s trust to include their 9-month-old daughter. While the former Los Angeles Lakers star’s trust was amended several times since it was created in 2003, it was last updated in 2017 to include daughter Bianka, now 3. (Kobe and Vanessa shared four kids: Natalia, 17, Gianna, 13, Bianka and Capri.)

The NBA legend and daughter Gianna were among nine of the victims in a Los Angeles helicopter crash in January. Kobe was 41.

According to Kobe’s trust agreement, Vanessa, Natalia and Bianka can obtain money from the principal and income trust during Vanessa’s lifetime. Her kids will subsequently distribute the rest of the money upon her death.

Vanessa delivered a powerful eulogy for the father-daughter duo at a public memorial service at the Staples Center last month.

“They were so easy to love. They were funny, happy, silly, and they loved life,” Vanessa told the star-studded crowd and thousands of viewers watching from home. “They were so full of joy and adventure. God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together.”

More recently, Vanessa and her three daughters posed in front of a mural of Kobe and Gianna. The proud mom shared the picture alongside the lyrics to Nat King Cole’s “Smile” on March 9 via Instagram.

An insider previously told Us that Vanessa’s mother, Sofia Laine, has “been her rock” following the fatal helicopter crash.

“She is incredibly close to her mom and her mom has been her rock throughout the past few weeks,” a source told Us in February. “Her mom is always with her and the girls and she’s been keeping Vanessa strong and she’s the weight of her support system.”

The source added that it “will take a very long time for life to normalize” for Vanessa.