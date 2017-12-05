Still on the market! Vanessa Grimaldi opened up about her single status and revealed that, contrary to reports, she is not dating Montreal Canadiens hockey player Brendan Gallagher.

“Those reports are false,” Grimaldi exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, December 4. “I’m as single as can be and I’m enjoying it though! It’s fun to just be single and live. Just enjoy life. I think it’s important to just have time for yourself especially after this year’s relationship.”

Grimaldi and Gallagher, 25, sparked dating rumors in early November. “They’ve been talking and hanging out together,” the former reality star’s rep told Us at the time. “They’re cute. It’s all relatively new.”

As previously reported, the No Better You founder got engaged to Nick Viall on the season 21 finale of The Bachelor. Although the couple split in late August, Grimaldi said that they are still supportive of one another. “I am smiling. I’m good, well surrounded by friends,” she shared. “We’re definitely on good terms. But right now I think a little separation is good.”

The ABC star also spoke candidly about life after her high-profile breakup while speaking to Us at KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 on Friday, December 1. “I think it’s important, you know, after you get out of a serious relationship, to just take time for yourself and feel comfortable in your own space. I’m really enjoying that time to myself right now,” Grimaldi said, adding that she’s looking to meet someone organically. “I’ve never done any apps. I mean I did The Bachelor, which is the biggest app in the world.”

Meanwhile, Viall exclusively told Us in late November that he’s open to finding love again: “I’m hoping to meet someone sooner or later. If it happens, it happens.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!