Vanessa-Hudgens-Fuels-Kyle-Kuzma-Dating-Rumors-at-Another-Lakers-Game

More than just a sporty spice? Vanessa Hudgens attended a second Los Angeles Lakers game on Wednesday, January 22, amid rumors that she’s seeing power forward Kyle Kuzma.

The 31-year-old Disney alum shared photos from Madison Square Garden with actor Eamon O’Rourke. “I mean we did our best to take a good pic. Lol @eamonorourke @lakers,” she wrote on Wednesday via Instagram.

Hudgens also shared a video of herself cheering for the Lakers, who beat the New York Knicks 100-92.

“Never a game at the garden always a show!!!” Kuzma, 24, captioned a photo from Wednesday’s game via Instagram. “Nothing like the Mecca and we got the dub. Great to get back in that other column ⚡️⚡️⚡️.”

Less than 24 hours before the game, the Bad Boys for Life star was spotted dining with Kuzma. In photos obtained by TMZ, the twosome laughed as they sipped on wine at the Italian restaurant Lilia in Brooklyn on Tuesday, January 21.

Earlier this month, Hudgens attended a game in L.A. on January 13 to watch Kuzma and the Lakers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers. During the game, the High School Musical alum posted a video calling LeBron James, Dwight Howard and Kuzma her “heroes.”

Hudgens’ potential new romance with the basketball pro comes following her split from longtime love Austin Butler. Us Weekly broke the news on January 14 that the actress and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 28, called it quits after nearly nine years of dating.

“Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” an insider told Us at the time.

While Hudgens has yet to publicly comment on the split, she appeared to be in good spirits at the premiere of the third installment of the Bad Boys trilogy on January 14. The Princess Switch star, who previously dated Zac Efron, also shared a smiley selfie via Instagram shortly after the news broke.

Butler, meanwhile, has been quiet on social media since October 2019.