Vanessa-Hudgens-Laughs,-Dances-Following-Austin-Butler-split

Doing the happy dance! Vanessa Hudgens is moving and grooving following her split from Austin Butler.

The High School Musical alum, 31, enjoyed a day on set on Wednesday, January 15, after Us Weekly broke the news on Tuesday, January 14, that she and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, 28, had broken up after nearly nine years together.

The Grease Live! actress shared a series of video clips on her Instagram Story on Thursday that showed her living it up in her film trailer.

In one clip, she is singing along to Ashanti’s “Happy” and in another, she is smiling with her dog, Darla, on her lap.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again star was shown goofing off in her trailer as she gets her makeup done in another video clip. The actress then took her social media followers outside with her where she grooved to TLC’s “Waterfalls” in the California sunshine.

In the final sun-filled selfie video, the former Disney Channel star is smiling while listening to Jill Scott’s “A Long Walk.” “VIBE,” Hudgens captioned the cute clip.

The Knight Before Christmas star’s video fun comes one day after she made her first public appearance post-split at the Hollywood premiere of her movie Bad Boys for Life on Tuesday.

The actress wore a white feathered Georges Hobeika dress with sequins, one sleeve and a long, sheer train on the red carpet. After the event, the Spring Breakers star posted snaps with her costars, including Riverdale’s Charles Melton and Vikings’ Alexander Ludwig, on her Instagram Story.

Earlier that day Us exclusively revealed that she and Butler, who began dating in September 2011, were officially broken up. “Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” an insider told Us.

The breakup news didn’t keep Hudgens from sharing a selfie on Tuesday afternoon, however. Hours after their split was made public, the California native posted a sun-filled photo of herself with a fairy emoji.

Hudgens previously dated HSM costar Zac Efron from 2005 to 2010.