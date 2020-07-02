In it for the long haul! Vanessa Hudgens proved her friendship with Ashley Tisdale is as strong as ever while honoring her High School Musical costar on her birthday.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY OG BESTIE @ashleytisdale,” the Bad Boys for Life actress, 31, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 2. “Ash and I started from the bottom now we here!!! Lol but for real tho. We met on a commercial audition and our friendship took off. Next to high school musical, to touring the world, to shopping ALOT [sic], to basketball games and a lot of rose [sic]. Now in our adulthood we busy helping each other decorate and renovate our houses. Lol so happy I have your fun loving spirit by my side in all walks of life.”

Hudgens concluded: “I love u ash. Always n forever happy birthday bby.”

Tisdale, who turned 35 on Thursday, reacted to the gushing post in the comments section. “I love you best friend,” she replied, including plenty of heart emojis. She also reposted the photos on her Instagram Story, adding: “Baby V and me 4 Life.”

The “Lemons” singer seemingly spent the day at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. “This is 35!!” she captioned Instagram pics of herself walking around outside. “#wearamask #savelives.”

Tisdale opened up about her lasting friendship with Hudgens in August 2019. “We just have a connection and she’s so awesome and one of my best friends,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “What I love about her is that she’s so talented, and I think what we share is that we’re really grounded people and I think that that’s important, especially with what we do, is to stay grounded.”

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum also noted how the pair met before starring in the High School Musical film series. “We actually worked together a year before in a Sears commercial, and from that day on we were super close,” she explained. “So people don’t really — I think some people know that, but they think it was that movie that brought us together and it really wasn’t.”

Tisdale and Hudgens portrayed Sharpay Evans and Gabriella Montez, respectively, in 2006’s High School Musical, 2007’s High School Musical 2 and 2008’s High School Musical 3: Senior Year. They reunited virtually with their costars in April for The Disney Family Singalong.