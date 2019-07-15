Celebrating love. Vanessa Lachey honored her eighth wedding anniversary with husband Nick Lachey by sharing a sweet Instagram tribute on Monday, July 15.

The former Entertainment Tonight correspondent, 38, shared a montage video that featured several shots of the couple throughout the years. The clip opened with Vanessa and the 45-year-old 98 Degrees alum sharing a quick smooch, with Childish Gambino’s cover of “So Into You” by Tamia playing in the background.

This adorable moment was followed by a series of loving snaps of the couple, including a sweet kiss they shared underwater and a pic of them locking lips while the sun set. The TRL alum’s video also showed a clip of Nick saying, “Lucky for me, Vanessa said ‘yes’” to his proposal before the actress flashed her engagement ring.

Several pictures from the longtime loves’ wedding appeared in Vanessa’s tribute clip as well as shots of the couple’s sons Camden, 6, and Phoenix, 2, and daughter Brooklyn, 4.

“13 years together, 8 years married, 3 kick ass kids and ONE Crazy Beautiful Love,” Vanessa captioned the post on Monday. “Damn, I’m glad we found each other!!! And I’m still ‘So Into You.’ I Love YOU & I Love US! Happy Anniversary, Baby. Here’s to Our Forever.”

Nick and Vanessa tied the knot in the British Virgin Islands in July 2011 and the ceremony was documented in a two-hour TLC special, titled Nick & Vanessa’s Dream Wedding.

Nick also paid tribute to the pair’s wedding anniversary. He posted an extensive message to Instagram, which accompanied a snap of the singer dipping his wife while they danced at their wedding.

“Wow, 8 years!! Babe, it hasn’t always been easy and it hasn’t always been smooth … but it’s ALWAYS been ‘US,’” Nick began. “I wouldn’t trade these 8 years, building our forever, for anything in the world. There is truly no one else I could do this with! You are everything to me, please always remember that. I am far from perfect, but please believe that my goals and dreams for us and our family are perfect. I won’t stop trying until I get there.”

Nick — who was previously married to Jessica Simpson from 2002 to 2006 — continued by speaking about his three children with Vanessa, calling them “beautiful angels.”

“Their perfect faces represent all that is good in us and the love that we started this whole thing with,” he continued. “Happy 8th Anniversary to the love of my life. I love you baby! Here’s to year #9 and beyond!”

