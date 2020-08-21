Vanessa Lachey Stays Connected to Husband Nick Lachey With This Sweet Trick

From her lips to his ears! Vanessa Lachey came up with a creative way to stay connected to her husband, Nick Lachey, as they navigate the new normal of quarantine — lipstick love notes.

"This has been a really amazing time for us and a really hard time for us," the TV personality, 39, exclusively tells Us Weekly.

She adds, “I think we’ve had our highest highs and our lowest lows as a couple, and it’s forced us to communicate better and things that we thought we kind of had under control or tools we used to use in our relationship.”

Vanessa says that the coronavirus pandemic forced her and the 98 Degrees member, 46, to realize that their relationship has changed over the years — and they didn’t even realize it.

“I think a lot of it was crutched on the fact that we’re both working,” she explains. “So whether he would go on tour or I would go on set there was always a little bit of distance. And so now when you’re forced to be together 24/7 with three little ones, who also, you know, don’t really understand what’s going on. It kind of makes you have to reprioritize. I mean, we’ve been together for 14 years, married for nine and we still put our family first. I need different things now than I did 14 years ago. And he does as well.”

The former Total Request Live host decided to spice up their communication by writing a note with “lipstick on the mirror” to tell him “‘I love you,’ or ‘You’re amazing’ or ‘Thank you for being all that.'”

Although their connection has gotten stronger, Vanessa admits “it wasn’t an easy road” to navigate their struggles but they were determined to put in the hard work.

“So it’s back to communicating,” she says. “It’s me writing a note on his mirror with lipstick and letting him know I’m thinking of him. We all like to hear it. We all want to hear it. It’s, almost, like, such a cliche to go, well, ‘You know, I love you.’ I’m like, ‘OK, but I still want to hear it.”

Vanessa and Nick got engaged in November 2010 and tied the knot eight months later. They are the parents of son Camden, 7, daughter Brooklyn, 5, and son Phoenix, 3.

